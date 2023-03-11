The Tom Brady return rumors have been swirling as of late.

Brady took to Twitter on Feb. 1 to announce his retirement from the NFL. After weeks of rumors and speculation regarding his future in the league, the now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback decided that it was best to hang it up.

Brady has since been linked with multiple teams, including the Miami Dolphins. For one, former New England Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak recently noted that there is a “possibility” that the seven-time Super Bowl winner may come out of retirement to sign with the Dolphins, although the team did put such speculation to rest with its call to pick up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option.

From Drew Brees’ standpoint, he believes that Brady has truly played in his final game in the NFL. During a recent appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show,” the former New Orleans Saints passer took some time to highlight the sheer effort and commitment that quarterbacks put in every single year in the NFL.

“Yeah, I think so,” Brees said. “Look, there’s a sacrifice that goes along with that. You have to be so fully invested in what you’re doing, especially as the quarterback. So much falls on your shoulders and when you are the caliber of player that Tom Brady is or at that level, you take that burden on yourself. You take so much of the burden, maybe more so than you deserve or should, but you do. And only those who have been in that position know what that feels like.

“So literally call it seven months, but really it’s the whole year where your mind is just consumed with being the best quarterback you can be for your team, being the best leader you could be for your team. You just shoulder so much of that responsibility and that’s where your mind is. It’s very hard to turn that off, it’s very hard to pull yourself away from that. I mean, the guy played for 23 years at the highest level.”

Brady capped off his career in the NFL with multiple records, including the most touchdown passes in regular season play (649).