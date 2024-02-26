The New Orleans Saints are looking to avenge their middling 2023 season. The Saints finished the year with a 9-8 record and failed to make the NFL Playoffs. Nevertheless, the team has made a move on Super Bowl-experienced, former Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Saints add front office expertise ahead of the draft
Dave Ziegler is joining New Orleans in an advisory role through the 2024 NFL Draft, Jonathan Jones reports. The former Raiders GM will assist the Saints for two months as the team prepares to make pivotal draft selections.
Before his two-season stint with the Raiders, Ziegler spent eight years with the New England Patriots as director of player personnel. He helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls during his time there. Ziegler should provide valuable insight to the Saints amid his new opportunity.
New Orleans possesses the 14th overall pick in the 2024 Draft. The team has many directions it can go as it upgrades its roster. However, NFL Draft Analyst Chad Reuter believes the OT, OG, Edge, CB, and DT positions are most important.
The Saints seem to have a solid foundation with veteran quarterback Derek Carr. The 32-year-old threw for 3,878 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2023. Adding and developing talent around him should bode well for New Orleans' high aspirations.
Unfortunately, the Saints missed out on the 2024 NFL Playoff Wild Card spot. Yet, it is clear the team has the potential to make a deeper run. It will be interesting to see how the front office retools going into the 2024-25 season.