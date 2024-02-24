As New Orleans bids adieu to another eventful NFL season, the New Orleans Saints stand at the brink of transformation. Ending with a 9-8 record that left them just short of playoff contention, the team now confronts a crucial juncture in its mission to reclaim the NFC South throne. Within this article, we delve into four interesting free agent prospects who possess the potential to help propel the Saints forward in the upcoming 2024 season.
The Saints' 2023 Season
The 2023 campaign marked the New Orleans Saints' second under the guidance of head coach Dennis Allen. Demonstrating improvement from their 7–10 record in 2022, the team narrowly missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year. Tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South division title and also involved in a three-way tie with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks for the last Wild Card spot, the Saints ultimately lost both tiebreakers.
The Saints' 2024 Free Agency
The next phase for the Saints involves the acquisition of new talent. That's a task to be accomplished through the 2024 NFL Draft, the trade market, and free agency. Despite the Saints facing projections of being $84 million over the salary cap, they remain committed to active participation in free agency. New Orleans aims to navigate its financial constraints and target players who can enhance the team's performance.
Given the challenging salary cap situation, pursuing the marquee names of the 2024 free agency pool poses a significant obstacle for the Saints. Nevertheless, some of the most advantageous deals often arise from the secondary tier of available players across the NFL.
Here we will look at the four sneaky good NFL free agents whom the New Orleans Saints need to sign during the 2024 offseason.
Jauan Jennings, WR
Often overshadowed by his teammates, Jauan Jennings has quietly honed his skills during his four-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers. Surrounded by offensive juggernauts like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle, Jennings' opportunities were limited. This was evident in his modest 19 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown this past season.
Despite his underwhelming statistics, Jennings possesses untapped potential. He is just waiting for a chance to shine with a new team in the upcoming season. New Orleans could be the perfect platform for Jennings to showcase his talents. This is especially true with the looming departure of Michael Thomas. With Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and AT Perry in the mix, the Saints could benefit from Jennings' familiarity with new offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak. Remember that he previously served as San Francisco's pass game coordinator.
Although Jennings' numbers may not jump off the page, his ability to contribute extends beyond receptions. Known for his exceptional blocking skills, Jennings could bolster the Saints' rushing attack. That is certainly a facet of their game in need of improvement.
D'Onta Foreman, RB
A familiar adversary to the Saints, D'Onta Foreman presents a formidable option at running back. Despite operating behind a struggling offensive line in 2023, Foreman maintained a respectable four yards per carry average. He even earned a commendable 74.0 Pro Football Focus grade. In a lineup featuring Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller, Foreman could provide valuable veteran depth. This is particularly true if the Saints retain Jamaal Williams.
Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT
Flying under the radar, Sebastian Joseph-Day's journey took him from the Los Angeles Chargers to the 49ers in 2023. He showcased his versatility along the defensive line. With 3 sacks and 11 QB hits, the 6'4, 310-pound tackle exhibits athleticism akin to Saints rookie Bryan Bresee. His agility aligns with the Saints' evolving preferences for the position. This makes him a compelling prospect for the team.
Trent Brown, OL
Amidst a challenging season for the New England Patriots, Trent Brown emerged as a stalwart force on the offensive line. With just three sacks allowed, Brown's dominance in both pass protection and run blocking highlights his value. As the Saints seek stability at left tackle, Brown emerges as a prime candidate. He offers a reliable option alongside the potential re-signing of Andrus Peat. With uncertainty surrounding Trevor Penning, investing in Brown could fortify the Saints' offensive front for the upcoming season.
Looking Ahead
In considering these four under-the-radar free agents, the New Orleans Saints have an opportunity to strategically enhance their roster for 2024. Each player brings a unique skill set and potential to contribute to the Saints' aspirations for success. Yes, the team faces financial constraints and positional needs. However, the prospect of adding Jauan Jennings, D'Onta Foreman, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Trent Brown could inject renewed vigor into their campaign. As the Saints navigate the complexities of free agency and roster construction, the decisions made in the coming months may very well shape their trajectory in 2024. With careful consideration and astute signings, the Saints could find themselves well-positioned to reclaim their spot among the NFL's elite contenders.