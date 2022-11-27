Published November 27, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The New Orleans Saints have been struggling to stay healthy all season long, but it sounds like they may be as healthy as they have been all season long in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. A big piece in the Saints getting healthy involved Alvin Kamara staying on the field, and it sounds like his status has gotten a positive update ahead of New Orleans’ contest.

Kamara has been battling an illness in the days leading up to the Saints upcoming game, throwing his status for the contest into doubt. It always seemed like Kamara would have to be pretty sick to miss the game, though, and reports have begun to filter out saying that the Saints star running back is indeed expected to suit up against the 49ers.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Slowly, the Saints are getting healthier. RB Alvin Kamara (illness) and DE Cam Jordan (eye) are both expected to play, source said. Meanwhile, CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is progressing well, but not quite ready to play today, source said.”

This is great news for the Saints, as Kamara has been one of their most consistent presences on offense all season long. While many key players have missed several games, Kamara has managed to play in nine of their first 11 contests, and without him, this team would be in an even worse spot than they are now.

New Orleans is going to have to grind out a win against San Fran if they want to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, and while they may not have a great shot at doing so, they are going to need Kamara on the field to have any shot of winning. He may not be 100 percent healthy, but the Saints will need a strong outing from Kamara if he is indeed able to play in this one.