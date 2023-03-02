New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara has pleaded not guilty in connection with a Las Vegas nightclub battery charge from Feb. 2022, according to 8 News Now’s David Charns.

NFL players Alvin Kamara (Saints) and Chris Lammons (Bengals) plead not guilty to battery charges today. A trial is set for July @News3LV pic.twitter.com/21lZHIRHnQ — Kyle Wilcox (@KyleNews3LV) March 2, 2023

The jury trial date for Kamara and three others is now set for Jul. 31, per Charns. One of those individuals is Cincinnati Bengals’ Chris Lammons.

That date falls right in the middle of Saints training camp, and although Kamara’s attorney attempted to schedule it in June, the parties were reportedly unable to find a trial date that worked for all involved.

“[Kamara] and three others were previously indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm in a Feb. 2022 beating outside a Las Vegas nightclub,” wrote John Sigler of Saints Wire on Thursday.

“Kamara will be back in court on July 31. Last year, Saints rookies reported for camp on July 19 with veterans like Kamara arriving a few days later, and their first team practice began on July 27. Practices open to fans started on July 30. That’s a typical schedule for New Orleans, so Kamara is going to miss some time during training camp dealing with his legal issues.”

Regardless of the outcome of the jury trial, Kamara will most likely be suspended, as the NFL has a strict policy for violent charges due to the league’s personal conduct policy.

With the Saints already thin at the running back position, and needing to make moves at the position regardless of Kamara’s availability, it gives potential new adds plenty of time to impress the Saints front office.

There’s a good chance Alvin Kamara misses some or all of Saints training camp, as well as as much as a month or more in the regular season, depending on the outcome of the trial.