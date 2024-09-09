Heading into this season, there was some doubt whether Alvin Kamara would play for the New Orleans Saints. Kamara hoped to get a new contract done with the Saints all offseason long. But, with nothing agreed to on paper, Kamara's future in New Orleans is in doubt. While that might make some fans queasy, Kamara isn't pressed by it. Instead, the Saints star running back is focused on helping New Orleans win and was a crucial part in the Saints' dominant win over the Carolina Panthers.

“I'm not worried about it. I'm here to play. I'm going to play. I'm going to perform. I don't got no illness. I don't got no mystery injury. I'm here. You know what I'm saying? I'm going to play, I'm going to perform, I'm going to be here with my teammates, coaches,” Kamara said. “Outside of all that, I think the most important thing, I mean, I love this city right? I love the fans. I love these people. They support me. They've been supporting me for years now, right?

“For me, in my head, it would be kind of selfish to not go out there. I mean, I interact with so many people every day. These people love me like I'm family. I feel the same way and vice versa. I would be doing myself a disservice if I didn't come out here and try to put on for those people that have been supporting me.”

Alvin Kamara was crucial for the Saints in big win over the Panthers

Kamara carried the ball 15 times for 83 yards and a touchdown, his highest rushing total since he had 107 yards in a 10-7 loss to the Panthers in the 2022 season finale. He also caught all five of his targets for 27 yards. At one point, when Kamara briefly came out of the game, he got an ovation from the crowd for reaching his 50th game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

At the start of training camp, Kamara pledged to play out the season regardless of whether he and the Saints reach an extension. But if he continues to string strong performances like this, he's in line for a massive payday. When they head to Arlington, Texas, the Saints will need it to take on the Dallas Cowboys next.

“I'm just Employee No. 41. I'm just showing up to work, man. I'm just showing up,” Kamara said with a smile when asked about his role in the win.