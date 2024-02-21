If Alvin Kamara were to leave the Saints, a pairing with the Ravens could be in the cards.

The Baltimore Ravens have turned to a running back by committee in the wake of numerous injuries to JK Dobbins. But if the Ravens want to add a spark to their run game, they could potentially turn to New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Baltimore is the favorite (+300) to be Kamara's next team if he isn't playing for the Saints, via betonline.ag. The Dallas Cowboys (+400), Buffalo Bills (+600) and Kansas City Chiefs (+700) round out the top four.

Kamara is still under contract with the Saints until 2026. Barring a shock release, the Ravens would need to trade for the running back to get him on the roster. New Orleans is chasing a playoff spot and could use Kamara in their offense. However, they have the lowest cap space in the league at $83 million over the limit. A trade would alleviate some cap pressure while bringing back valuable draft capital.

For the Ravens however, Alvin Kamara would represent that new lead running back. Since joining the league in 2017, Kamara has ran for 5,829 yards and 54 touchdowns. He has added another 4,219 yards and 23 touchdowns through the air. Kamara won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 and has been elected to five Pro Bowls.

JK Dobbins has had moments of brilliance, but injuries have kept him from securing the lead role. Gus Edwards took over when Dobbins went down, but the running back is now set to hit free agency.

Lamar Jackson has been the Ravens' best rushing option. A backfield shared with Kamara could make Baltimore's offense only scarier.