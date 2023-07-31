The New Orleans Saints and their fans are anxiously waiting to see if running back Alvin Kamara will face disciplinary action by the NFL for an offseason arrest in 2022 for alleged battery. Before a potential suspension is handed out, though, the five-time Pro Bowler wants to explain his perspective of the situation to Commissioner Roger Goodell.

A meeting is expected to take place soon, according to ESPN's Katherine Terrell. Kamara plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace and will have to complete community service and pay a fine of $100,000 thousand for the victim's medical expenses. He also confidentially settled a civil dispute with the man, Darnell Greene, and issued him an apology.

The incident took place in a Las Vegas club in February of 2022, when Kamara and three others were accused of hitting and kicking Greene several times. Cornerback Chris Lammons, who just signed with the Indianapolis Colts, was another one of the alleged perpetrators.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen is well-aware of his player's intention to speak to Goodell and is looking to move forward.

“I think Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story,” Allen said, per Terrell. “And look, at the end of the day, I think part of it is ‘let's get some resolution with where we're at and move forward.' I think Alvin is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing in on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season.”

Alvin Kamara has taken a significant step back in terms of production the last couple of seasons, but he still amassed almost 1,400 scrimmage yards and 57 receptions in 2022-23. The addition of quarterback Derek Carr could rejuvenate the veteran back and allow him to once again be a vital component of a competitive football team. That might all hinge on this upcoming meeting, though.