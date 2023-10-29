On the sneak, the 2023 season has been a tumultuous one for the New Orleans Saints. Starting with the addition of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, expectations were high for a Saints team that had been lights-out defense but inconsistent at QB the past couple of seasons, an ironic position for New Orleans to be in given how for the majority of Drew Brees' tenure with the Saints, the opposite was true. Through injuries, suspensions, run-in's with the law, sideline tirades, and brutal game-ending drops, the Saints enter week 8 with a 3-4 record, only a game out of 1st place in the NFC South and in a logjam with four other NFC hopefuls for the final Wild Card spot.

With a game against the frisky Indianapolis Colts coming up, the Saints got good news today on a trio of key contributors, courtesy of NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, who tweeted: “The #Saints trio of stars listed as questionable — QB Taysom Hill, S Tyrann Mathieu (foot), and S Marcus Maye (illness) — are all expected to play today.”

Taysom Hill is a Swiss Army Knife who could line up all over the field. His perceived presence as a passer, rusher, receiver, blocker, or simply as a decoy provide the Saints offense with a dynamic few teams are armed with. Since signing with the Saints after going undrafted in 2017, Hill has thrown for ten touchdowns, rushed for 24, and hauled in 9 receiving touchdowns as well.

Defensive backs Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye both signed with the Saints prior to last season, giving New Orleans a devastating duo at safety along with cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore, Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo. Maye had already missed three games this season due to a suspension.

It feels like all of the ingredients are there for the Saints to create a delicious, metaphorical, cajun-style jambalaya — they're a team with plenty of talent that can easily end up taking control of the underwhelming NFC South if you mix those ingredients together and cook them correctly.