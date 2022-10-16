Andy Dalton resurgence on Saints could lead to QB competition vs. Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints are rolling with Andy Dalton once again in Week 6. As they welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to town and Jameis Winston deals with back and ankle injuries, Dalton will face his former team while Winston serves as the backup.

Although this arrangement is in place mostly because of the injuries Winston is dealing with, it could remain that way as he recovers. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Dalton could have the opportunity to remain the Saints quarterback moving forward.

#Saints QB Andy Dalton will make his third start today, with Jameis Winston slated to dress as the backup. As Winston gets back to full health, sounds like there is an opportunity for Dalton to keep starting moving forward with another nice performance today. He's impressed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Across two games this season, Dalton has recorded 423 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one interception while completing 69.2 percent of his passes. Meanwhile, Winston has 858 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.5 percent of his passes.

The Saints are 2-3 so far this season. Their offense has actually been a key part of it despite the non-spectacular play from both quarterbacks and tons of injuries. New Orleans has what it takes to compete for the NFC South crown but will have to make the crucial choice of who takes over under center.

Ahead of what could be a quarterback battle with Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton will have the chance to prove himself worthy of the job as the Saints face the Bengals. Dalton will be without his three key targets — Michael Thomas, Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry — as he looks to lead New Orleans to a win. This will be a tall order, but don’t count out The Red Rifle.