Add New Orleans Saints veteran defensive end Cam Jordan to the growing list of NFL players left feeling bitter by their Madden NFL 24 ratings. Jordan, however, found a way to use his resentment toward his Madden rating as a jumping point for a direct shot at the NFL over the failed missions of Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs to work out long-term deals with the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

“Ratings on @EAMaddenNFL made me chuckle. But I’m more perplexed about guys like Saquon, Josh Jacobs and future Top young running backs in the @NFL not being able increase their mkt,” tweeted Cam Jordan.

Cam Jordan has been around the league for so long, so he knows he's a way better player than the 87 ratings Madden NFL 24 gave him. It's not really a poor rating, but it's also not enough to get him in the top 10 among players on the defensive line.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald leads the pack with a 99 rating, while 10th on the rankings is Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who has a rating of 94. Others who cracked the top 10 are Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (98), Jeffery Simons of the Tennessee Titans (97), and Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants (96).

Cam Jordan had great grades from Madden NFL 24 for his Tackle (87), Power Moves (83), Block Shedding (88), Pursuit (91), Hit Power (85), and Play Recognition (93), but his ratings are also weighed down by Finesse Moves (72).

The 34-year-old Jordan is entering his 13th season in the NFL.