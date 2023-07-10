The NFL offseason always brings some questionable rankings and lists. This time, scouts, executives, and coaches ranked the 10 best defensive tackles for 2023, as compiled by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. However, New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan was left off of the top 10 altogether despite being one of the most consistent, and it brought a brutally honest reaction from him, which he posted to his Twitter page.

“Wonder if they have a complete True Defensive END ranking why is it edge rushers are taking away from true ends encompassed by the term edge?how many know what Stop the Run means me, B Graham, Nick, Arik Armstead, D-Law 1st-4th downs not just the Pass.”

Jordan also added a series of emojis to the post, and it's clear that he wasn't at all happy about being left off the top 10 list. Here are the rankings and the honorable mention:

Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, TJ Watt, Haason Reddick, Maxx Crosby, Brian Burns, Matthew Judon, Von Miller, and Joey Bosa.

The honorable mention players include Khalil Mack, Aidan Hutchinson, Trey Hendrickson, Jaelan Phillips, and Cameron Jordan.

Jordan has reasons to be upset, and he has combined for 115.5 sacks during his NFL career, all with the Saints. He has six seasons of double-digit sacks yet was named as an honorable mention, much to his displeasure.

Jordan's resume itself is quite impressive. He has eight Pro Bowl trips, one All-Pro, and was named to the Hall of Fame All-2010s team while playing nearly 200 games for the Saints over his 12-year career. He has every reason to be upset, and this might motivate him even more for the upcoming season.