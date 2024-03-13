Up to this point in the NFL offseason, Cam Jordan and the New Orleans Saints have been relatively quiet, prompting some criticism from the fanbase, accusing the New Orleans brass of refusing to improve what has clearly been a heavily flawed roster over the last few years. Jordan has remained one of the best at his position along the Saints' defensive line, but New Orleans as a whole hasn't made any deep inroads into the postseason in several years, and there's always room for improvement, even on the defensive side of the ball.
On Tuesday, the Saints finally made a move, making a significant addition to their defense by signing former Kansas City Chiefs star linebacker Willie Gay to a one-year contract up to $5 million, as reported by Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.
After that signing, Cam Jordan took to his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to hit back at some of the New Orleans critics in a quote tweet of Schultz's original post announcing the news.
For all those sayin we ain made any moves… 👀 we got action 👀 https://t.co/RRMn7UXzDp pic.twitter.com/lMhZ7hGi59
— Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) March 12, 2024
Jordan's hilarious response, which included a GIF of Jamie Foxx's character from the Quentin Tarantino movie Django Unchained, was the perfect response to those Saints fans who had been clamoring for the team to make a move, and finally saw their wishes granted on Tuesday afternoon.
Up next, the Saints will look to continue to retool their roster this free agency in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft, which is set to take place in April.