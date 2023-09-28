The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers renew their NFC South “rivalry” in Week 4, as the two 2-1 squads clash in The Big Easy. The only problem with that last statement is that Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan says Saints vs Buccaneers isn’t really a rivalry.

“Cam Jordan was asked if the rivalry between the Saints + Bucs has gotten more intense. He said ‘Yall ask me that every time we have a divisional matchup. Is there a rivalry with the Bucs I don’t know about? … our only real rivalry is with (Atlanta) & that’s not really a rivalry,’” ESPN Saints beat reporter Katherine Terrell posted Thursday.

If anyone on the current Saints squad knows about the Saints-Buccaneers relationship, it’s Jordan. The No. 24 overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft has spent his entire 13-year pro career in New Orleans and has been through all the NFC South battles.

Since Cameron Jordan joined the Saints, his team is 17-8 against the Buccaneers. That’s pretty impressive. Ironically, he has an almost identical 16-8 record since 2011 against the Atlanta Falcons.

With Sean Payton and Drew Brees at the helm, the team dominated their division while those two were in New Orleans. Those teams won the NFC South seven times from 2006-2020, which is three more times than the next-winningest team, the Carolina Panthers, won it in that span. Since Jordan came in 2011, New Orleans has won five division titles to the Panthers’ three, Falcons’ two, and Buccaneers’ two.

The Buccaneers have won the division the last two consecutive years, albeit with Tom Brady. In the Saints-Bucs Week 4 matchup, Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay will have a chance to show Jordan they are still the cream of the NFC South crop nowadays.