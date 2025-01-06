The New Orleans Saints failed to deny the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the NFC South title. Their fourth quarter meltdown Sunday ended a 2024 loaded with failures, especially for Cameron Jordan.

His Saints blew a 16-6 halftime lead to fall 27-19 to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The longtime pass rusher and captain got vocal after the game. He unleashed a “personal” verdict on the disappointing season, per NFC South Fox Sports reporter Greg Auman.

“Saints' Cam Jordan after today's loss called this season a ‘personal purgatory' for him,” Auman posted on X.

Jordan wasn't through with his conversation about the '24 Saints, who close the season 5-12 overall.

“That's all that's ever mattered to me is trying to put your team in a winning position. Even if I'm not the best, show me who is. I still feel like I'm the best,” Jordan said.

Cam Jordan dropped 1 more post-regular season statement on the Saints

The verbose Jordan even dropped a lengthier statement after taking the eight-point loss. But this one via his personal X account.

“Never thought we’d be here…blessed to be black and gold through and through,” Jordan began. “We must aspire for more, starting with a healthy team, playing like every down is the last, that determination is a football players reality as there’s not always next year for everyone.”

Jordan has played his entire career in New Orleans. That includes the 2018 Saints team that advanced to the NFC title game. The 35-year-old has collected 121.5 career sacks since 2011.

However, he's witnessed a decline in his sack production — delivering a combined six in the past two seasons. Jordan also hasn't delivered a double-digit sack campaign since 2021.

But outside of personal production, Jordan endured his first in-season coaching change. Darren Rizzi ended '24 as the head coach, following the firing of Dennis Allen. Jordan now faces an uncertain offseason involving him and who leads the Saints next. Jordan called the interim coach “head coach material” though, per Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio New Orleans.

Jordan is under contract until 2026. But his deal carries a $20 million cap hit this coming offseason. The Saints face a tough decision involving who leads them as 2025 head coach, and how much longer they can keep Jordan.