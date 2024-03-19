The New Orleans Saints made a decisive defensive move during the 2024 NFL free agency period. New Orleans agreed to a deal with former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young on Monday; however, a neck injury will delay his debut with the team.
Young will undergo a recovery period before debuting for the Saints
After signing a one-year, $13 million deal, Chase Young will undergo a neck procedure expected to sideline him into training camp, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He expected to make a full recovery by the start of the season.
Young visited the Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Tennessee Titans during free agency. Teams were aware of his neck issue, and New Orleans was comfortable moving forward. Hopefully, Young will have an efficient recovery process amid his new journey.
The Saints may have struck gold with Young's signing. He started his career with the Washington Commanders, who drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2020 Draft. Young had a respectable rookie season, amassing 44 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles in 15 games.
Unfortunately, Young suffered a devastating knee injury in the middle of his second season that caused a drop in production. He played 10 games in two additional seasons for the Commanders before he was traded to the 49ers.
Young did not have the turnaround he was looking for in San Francisco. Nevertheless, he contributed to the team's Super Bowl runner-up season. Now, he looks to revitalize himself with the highly aspirational Saints.
New Orleans looks to take a jump in the NFC
The Saints finished the 2023-24 season with a 9-8 record and narrowly missed the NFL Playoffs. Thankfully, the team retains outstanding talent amid new additions to make another run.
Veteran QB Derek Carr returns to the team after a solid campaign. In addition, rising third-year wide receiver Chris Olave looks to build upon his promising sophomore season.
If Chase Young can boost New Orleans' defense, the squad has a good chance at making a deeper run in 2024.