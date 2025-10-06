The New Orleans Saints registered their first win of the NFL season, snapping the longest active losing streak (8 games) after a 26-14 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed caught four of five targets for 114 yards and a touchdown.

It included an exhilarating 87-yard score off a Spencer Rattler pass in the second quarter. After the game, the 27-year-old had a hilarious plea for EA Sports’ Madden 26.

“Ayy fix my speed @EAMaddenNFL,” he wrote on X in response to a clip of the touchdown.

Shaheed has an overall of 79 in Madden 26 with a speed rating of 93. While that is undoubtedly a high number, the former Weber State star clearly believes he deserves better. The Saints have had a difficult start to the season and had earlier opened the game 0-4.

“It feels good to come into the locker room to music, with everybody smiling and dancing. That's what we work hard for. It all paid off this week,” the wide receiver claimed afterwards, per KSL.com.

The touchdown came after he initially sold a fake run across the field before running toward the sideline and grabbing Rattler’s pass. According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, he recorded a speed of 21.72 miles per hour on the run, although the TV broadcast recorded him at 22.72 miles per hour.

“We'll go with that one. TV's right,” he claimed after the game. Rashid suggested that his team had been “waiting on a play like that” for the last few weeks, and was happy with the overall execution, claiming that it built momentum for the rest of the game.

The Saints took charge after a 16-14 first half, going 10-0 in the second to see off a comfortable victory. Now 1-4, New Orleans will take on the New England Patriots next as they attempt to build on what was their first win since December 8 last year.