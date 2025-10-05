The New Orleans Saints were searching for their first win of the season, and they had the New York Giants in their sights. With the lead, all they needed to do was get some stops on defense, and just when they thought they did, the referees called a questionable roughing the passer penalty on Carl Granderson that had many, including Scott Van Pelt, in shock.

This was called roughing the passer in the Giants-Saints game. I'm not joking. Awful pic.twitter.com/yeYvU9R4ed — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The roughing call on New Orleans just now is the worst I can recall. It was a sack. That’s it. Not allowed. Ridiculous,” Pelt wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It seemed like Granderson made a routine tackle on Dart that didn't look malicious or extra, but the referees thought differently. Luckily for the Saints, they were able to walk away with the win, but that call will be the talk of the upcoming week. Pelt was not the only one who voiced their opinion about the call.

Article Continues Below

“Glad Dart is OK after that sack. But the roughing the passer call that was just made on Carl Granderson is going to get a LOT of attention this week in the league. The kind of call that makes you scrutinize the person who threw the flag,” another user wrote.

“Not sure how you sack a QB with a better effort to not get flagged and still get flagged. That's just a bad call. Granderson did everything right it seemed,” a third user wrote.

The league has been adamant about protecting the quarterback, but at the same time, they have to make the right call. Those are the types of penalties that can change the outcome of a game and can have a lot of people frustrated. It will be interesting to see if the league mentions anything about the call over the week and if they can give an explanation on why it was called.