The Los Angeles Chargers are in trouble. There is no denying that. After a 3-0 start, the Bolts have lost back-to-back games that they had no business losing, and it has caused major concern.

The Chargers began the season on fire, beating three straight AFC West teams. Since then, they have lost two straight games to NFC East teams, which the Chargers should have won. Many mistakes and injuries have cost this team a 5-0 start.

The Chargers are without a lot of star talent right now. All-Pro LT Rashawn Slater and RB Najee Harris are done for the season. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton has recently been put on IR alongside Khalil Mack, Denzel Perryman, Junior Colson, Josh Harris, and Joe Alt could be added to it soon. Mekhi Becton has a hand injury and couldn't finish the game against the Washington Commanders.

Losing Najee Harris for the season is going to be tough to overcome if they don't trade for more talent. Omarion Hampton is now going to miss four games. This Chargers team, led by Justin Herbert, can't succeed with Hassan Haskins and Kamani Vidal at running back. Those are scout team and practice squad backs.

The Chargers should be looking at the running back market, and they need to make it a priority to trade for one. There is one running back who clearly emerges as a candidate for the Chargers. That is the starting running back for the New Orleans Saints, Alvin Kamara.

The Chargers' Perfect Trade Offer For Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints are going to finish the 2025-26 season with one of the worst records. This is not a team close to competing for the postseason, despite winning their first game of the season against the New York Giants this past weekend. At 1-4, the Saints need to trade Alvin Kamara to the Chargers. This could be a win-win trade for both teams.

Kamara signed a two-year deal with the Saints and will be a free agent after the 26-27 season. The Chargers would have a tandem of Kamara and Hampton that could emerge as the best duo in the league right away. The Detroit Lions contain two very good backs, but the Chargers could emulate that with a pass-friendly back in Kamara and a downhill threat in Hampton. These two could accommodate each other very well.

The Saints would then move on from Kamara after a great career in New Orleans. Getting rid of a fan favorite would be tough to overcome, but Kamara still has a lot left to prove, and it should not be wasted on losing. The Saints have a running back named Kendre Miller from TCU. He can become a star in this league if given the opportunity. The Saints can turn to Miller and give him RB1 touches. On the season, Miller has 38 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

As of now, the Saints only contain five draft picks for 2026, so adding more could be necessary. They could land two draft picks from LA if they were to agree on a deal for Kamara. The Bolts have six draft picks in 2026 with no 7th rounder.

Trade offer: Chargers 2026 4th Rounder + 2027 6th Round pick to New Orleans for Alvin Kamara

The Saints can benefit from the 4th-round pick, which they do not have in 2026. The Saints also do not have a 7th round pick, but acquire a future 6th rounder from LA to use as a potential trade piece.

Kamara was a 3rd round pick in 2017. The Saints are more than capable of replacing him in the draft or continuing with Miller as the starter.

The Chargers would get their star player to pair with Justin Herbert. Kamara would connect with Herbert often as the Chargers' offense involves the RB a ton. Hampton was used a lot in five games, and with his ankle injury, the Chargers need someone they can rely on. When Hampton comes back in four weeks, the offense could surge with Kamara alongside receivers Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, and Quentin Johnston.