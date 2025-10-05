The New Orleans Saints spread their enthusiasm to social media after Kellen Moore got his first win. Even trolling Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants in the process.

The NFC South franchise posted four words and a celebratory photo after taking down New York 26-14 Sunday.

“DARTED TO THE W,” the Saints posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

New Orleans clearly had fun with Dart's last name. But finally ended its winless skid as the franchise transitioned over to the renown NFL offensive coordinator and Super Bowl winner with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Moore shared a moment with his starting quarterback Spencer Rattler in enjoying the win.

First win for coach and QB 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mFw0KYGvyT — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

But Sunday also became monumental for Rattler — as he finally tasted his first win as an NFL starter.

Kellen Moore reacts to Saints' Spencer Rattler out-dueling Jaxson Dart

Moore raved about an “awesome win.” Plus spoke how the Saints “found a way to get it done.”

But he was especially ecstatic for “Spence” after the game.

“For him to battle the things he did for the last year in a half, I'm fired up for him as well,” Moore said about his quarterback with reporters.

Rattler sparked energy inside the Superdome with this epic 87-yard touchdown to Rashid Shaheed that erased an early eight-point deficit.

THE NEED FOR SHAHEED! 87 yards to the house 🔥 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/7144MlHuXw — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 5, 2025

It's now the longest TD pass of Rattler's young career — and the longest TD catch for Shaheed.

Rattler went 21-of-31 for 225 yards with the touchdown pass. Dart, meanwhile, settled for 26-of-40 passing for 202 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions — both by Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Dart did sustain a roughing the passer call that sparked reactions. The Saints also needed to operate without Justin Reid due to a concussion.

Moore and company, though, now know what it's like to celebrate a victory together inside the locker room.