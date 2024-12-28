In a season full of injuries for New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave, Saturday's injury update shows that he's set to miss Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders, per Adam Schefter on X.

After being placed on the NFL concussion protocol in Week 9, Olave has missed every game since. And now, he's set to miss another.

Though Olave posted a strong start to the season with three straight 80-yard outings from Week 2-4, it looked like he could have his third 1,000-yard season in a row.

Since being drafted in 2022, Olave had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career, but it's nearly impossible for him to eclipse that mark in 2024 following a year full of concussions, especially with him missing Week 17.

Saints WR Chris Olave remains in concussion protocol following latest injury update

While some Saints fans could be frustrated with Olave's recovery time, brain injuries shouldn't be rushed back.

If someone breaks their arm or leg, it's unfortunate, but the long-term effects are nowhere near as severe as brain injuries.

As seen with Tua Tagovailoa over the years, there have been talks of him retiring because of all the brain injuries he's sustained in a short time.

The Saints' third-year receiver should also have those serious discussions this offseason.

Over his three seasons in the NFL, Olave has accrued four documented concussions, two of which came in 2024.

Although he's only been in the league for three years, his post-football life could be massively affected if Olave continues withstanding concussions at the rate he has.

Getting one concussion in a year is bad enough, but after sustaining two of them within nine weeks, that's alarming.

Olave is a really talented receiver, but with poor quarterback play throughout his career with the Saints, the 2024 campaign has been nothing but disappointing for reasons out of his control.

With his rookie contract coming up in a couple of seasons, Olave could try to leverage himself to play elsewhere if he's able to return to football without serious brain complications.

Football is a dangerous sport, and the athletes know so going into it, but Olave should truly think about the impact concussions could have on his future outside of football.

And considering his designation for Week 17, it could be smartest to have the Saints' receiver sit the rest of this season after already being eliminated from the playoffs.