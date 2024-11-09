The New Orleans Saints are getting some bad news on Saturday. Wide receiver Chris Olave may not see the field again this season, per NFL Network. Olave is dealing with an upper body injury that's left him on injured reserve.

Olave got hurt in a game against the Carolina Panthers. He was carted off the field in the contest. By going on injured reserve, Olave will have to sit at least four games. It appears his injury may be much more extensive. He is seeking medical advice on dealing with a concussion, per the outlet.

New Orleans is 2-7 on the season and has lost seven games in a row.

Chris Olave has had injury problems in recent years

Olave has suffered several concussions in the last few seasons. The wide receiver is expected to take his time trying to recover, and not rush back to the football field.

“We're trying to figure out what's the best now for the long term,” Saints coach Darren Rizzi said, per ESPN. “There's a process in which he's going through. He met with our people and then there's people outside the building. … Chris is going to be out right now for the short term, and then we'll make a decision for the long term. But he is meeting with multiple people and everyone here, our medical staff has been in touch with all of them.”

Olave is certainly one of the best receivers on the team, so this is not good news for the squad. The wide receiver has 32 receptions for 400 yards and a touchdown this year.

The Saints started the season with a promising 2-0 record, but the team has collapsed. New Orleans is on a rough losing streak and has gotten blown out in a few of their games. That included a lopsided 51-27 defeat at the hands of Tampa Bay.

New Orleans hosts the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.