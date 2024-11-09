The New Orleans Saints have officially placed Chris Olave on injured reserve, sidelining their top receiver for at least the next month. While the slim pass-catcher has a lengthy history of injury issues, his latest concussion has fans and media members criticizing Derek Carr for the play that forced him to leave the game on a stretcher.

Of those criticizing Carr, former quarterback Cam Newton directly placed the blame for Olave's injury on his quarterback.

“[Chris Olave's injury] is definitely Derek Carr's fault,” Newton said on the ‘4th & 1 with Cam Newton' show. “He knows it's his fault. Any quarterback knows, like, ‘Oh, s***, damn. My fault.' In this case, you don't get to say, ‘My fault, bro.' ‘Cause, like I said, Olave is leaving like an olive due in large part because of your inaccuracy.”

On the play in question, Olave ran a deep crossing route over the middle of the field. With cornerback Dane Jackson on him, Carr's pass was high, leaving Olave vulnerable to a big hit from safety Xavier Woods. The play resulted in an unnecessary roughness penalty with the Ohio State alum laying unconscious on the field.

Newton is not the only former player who believes Carr should be held accountable. Former Saints star and current free agent Michael Thomas notably went on a rant on X, formerly Twitter, condemning his former quarterback after the play. Olave's older brother, Josh Olave, also seemed to agree with Thomas on social media in faulting Carr for the concussion.

Saints' offense in dire condition without Chris Olave

Without Olave in the lineup, the Saints enter Week 10 with one of the most limited offensive rosters in the league. Carr is healthy, along with running back Alvin Kamara, but the team's receiving corps has been decimated to its core.

Olave is the third receiver in New Orleans to land on injured reserve, joining Rashid Shaheed and Bub Means. Veteran Cedrick Wilson was also ruled out for the game, leaving reserves Mason Tipton, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jermaine Johnson as the starters and only three healthy receivers on the active roster. Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau are the team's top two tight ends, with oft-injured utility player Taysom Hill also back in the lineup.

Equanimeous St. Brown and Kevin Austin Jr. are the only two receivers on the Saints' practice squad. Either one or both of them will assuredly be activated for Week 10 with the team in desperation mode.