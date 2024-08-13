The New Orleans Saints' Dennis Allen has not had the type of success that legendary coaches like Sean Payton have had in The Big Easy, but he does have more than a few individual athletes on his team who have reached amazing standards in the National Football League.

One of them is Alvin Kamara, whom Allen gave an injury update on recently. According to Allen, Kamara only did walk throughs in practice on Tuesday because of back tightness. Allen added that the Kamara injury hiccup is “not a big deal.”

Allen's comments on the Kamara situation came during the signing of a new wide receiver who starred in college. The Saints' preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals led to a game winning field goal from Charlie Smyth that Allen commented on afterward.

Saints running game needs juice

The Saints' running game was largely ineffective vs. the Cardinals in week one of the preseason as seven players (including Kamara) recorded rushing attempts.

The game was light work for the Saints legend Kamara as he carried just two times for three yards, an average of 1.5 yards per carry.

Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler rushed twice for eight yards, good for four yards per carry, the highest average total on Coach Allen's team. Meanwhile, Jordan Mims led the Saints in rushing with 38 yards on ten attempts. Between the injury tweak and the lack of carries, the Saints appear to be saving Kamara for future battles.

Spencer Rattler, former Lions star Jamaal Williams and the rest of the Saints will get plenty of additional opportunities to rack up rushing yards in the coming weeks prior to regular season opener on September 8 against the Panthers in New Orleans.

What Kamara brings to the table in 2024

Kamara is still in the prime of his career at 29 years old. He has yet to record a 1,000 yard season rushing the football, strangely enough, but he is the Saints' all-time franchise leader in 1,000-yard seasons in terms of all-purpose yards.

Last season, Kamara's combined receiving and rushing totals were over 1,000 yards on a go-nowhere football team. This year could be much better, if the Saints running back plays to his potential and Coach Allen's team has enough juice in the battery to wrest control away from Todd Bowles and the 2023 NFC South Division winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers.