Saints' star Alvin Kamara suffers an ankle injury against the Buccaneers.

The NFC South remains wide open and the New Orleans Saints are trying to clinch a playoff spot as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, they might need to play the rest of the game without star running back Alvin Kamara.

Midway through the game, Kamara was seen limping to the locker room with what appeared to be an ankle injury, according to Physical Therapy doctor, Tom Christ. It's not clear if Alvin Kamara will return in Week 17.

“Mechanism consistent with a high ankle sprain. Walking without much limp into the locker room so hopefully it’s minor.”

Not too long after the injury occurred, Alvin Kamara was officially ruled out, according to Nick Underhill of the NOF Network. He'll be evaluated in the locker room to determine if he can return. However, it might be smarter to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the day.

“Alvin Kamara has been ruled out for the rest of the game.”

The Saints' rushing attack is likely to take a major hit with Kamara sidelined. Jamaal Williams will take over as the starting option. Although he's found success in the past, he's just not the same caliber of a running back as Alvin Kamara. Regardless, New Orleans will try to run against a tough Buccaneers' defense without their star player.

Before falling to injury, Alvin Kamara accumulated 45 rushing yards off of 10 attempts. He also had four receiving yards off of two receptions. Not the most impressive game, but he did provide a spark in the rushing attack, at the very least.

Look for more updates regarding Kamara. Whether he returns to action or not, the Saints will closely monitor their star running back over the coming days.