After learning that starting quarterback Derek Carr will miss a few games with a sprained AC joint, the New Orleans Saints brought a new QB into the fold.

The Saints signed Jake Luton onto their active roster from the Carolina Panthers practice squad, according to Field Yates. Luton will likely serve as the third-string behind Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

Luton spent time with the Saints last season, mostly on the practice squad. He was on the active roster for two weeks in October but did not see any game action. The Saints waived him and re-signed him to their practice squad for the rest of the season before signing him to a reserve/future contract in January. New Orleans again waived him in May.

He latched onto the Panthers during training camp and the quarterback played in two of Carolina's preseason games. He completed 8-of-19 passes for 115 yards, tossing a touchdown and interception each. He was released in late August but re-signed with the Panthers last week.

The Saints dodged a bullet with Carr's injury as it won't keep him out for too long, though he is guaranteed to miss some time. Winston is expected to be the starter in his stead.

Derek Carr led New Orleans to back-to-back wins to start the season and left last Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a 17-point lead. The Packers came back to win 18-17, handing the Saints their first loss of the season.

Jake Luton was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He started three games as a rookie, losing all three while throwing two touchdowns and six interceptions.