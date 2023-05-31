jameis winston’s days with the New Orleans Saints are in question after the signing of Derek Carr. For this season, the former Heisman Trophy winner Winston is set for another wild ride with the team.

Winston signed a one-year contract extension this offseason. He did so out of love, taking to Twitter to share a heartfelt message with fans.

“First, I love this city,” he said.

“In all my professional career, I’ve never dealt so culturally in turn with a fan base.

“The Saints fans that I’ve met have been incredible. Y’all have made me and my family feel at home. This is why last season was so disappointing to me. I want to see this team and city succeed. I know great things are ahead for this team and this city!”

Winston, the number one overall draft pick in 2015, hasn’t been a full time starter since 2019.

He has started just ten games in three seasons for the Saints, but isn’t ready to give up on leading.

“The main thing is the opportunity, and I’m just grateful every chance I get an opportunity to step into a building and play a sport I love,” Winston said Tuesday to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “However, I know that I’m still a starting quarterback in this league. But, man, I have to be, like this is all a process.”

At 29 years old, Winston still considers himself to be young.

“There’s some Hall of Famers that made their big break at 30, so I’m still young. I’m still 29, but right now my role is to serve this team in the role that I’m in. And I’m all-in to doing that. Because again, I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to still wear a Saints uniform or to be in the NFL in general.”

The Saints’ 2023 depth chart has Carr penciled in as the starter. Winston hopes to make his presence felt by the time it’s all said and done.

“Everyone has different journeys in this league,” Winston said.

“But it’s challenging to be a NFL quarterback, and when you have an opportunity to be a starting NFL quarterback, you want to make the most of it. I’ve just had some unfortunate injuries over the past three years, so this is where I’m at. But this is not what I visualize being in the near future.

“But where I’m at right now is focusing on getting healthy, focusing on taking advantage of this opportunity I have to serve Derek, to serve this team and serve this organization the best that I can.”