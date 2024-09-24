While the New Orleans Saints came up just short against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, their early season play still has them looking like potential playoff contenders. However, it'll be much harder for Derek Carr and the offense to operate without one of their key offensive linemen.

Center Erik McCoy will undergo groin surgery that will sideline him for six-to-eight weeks, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. New Orleans will take solace in knowing it isn't a season-ending injury, however, McCoy's absence will leave a gaping hole on the Saints' offensive line.

The center picked up his injury on New Orleans' first drive against Philadelphia. While Derek Carr was only sacked once, he was pressured the entire night. The Saints and Carr will now have to learn how to live without McCoy for the foreseeable future.

Erik McCoy has been a member of the Saints since 2019, starting 77 games for the team. The 2023 season saw him named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. Early on in the 2024 campaign campaign, McCoy had earned an elite grade of 95.5 from Pro Football Focus.

In terms of sacks allowed, New Orleans ranks second in the league by only giving up three. However, they were named the second-worst offensive line grouping by PFF to enter the season. Of course, rankings can change and the Saints could truly be improving. But it'll take more than a three game window to call it a solid starting unit.

Especially now that McCoy is out. His injury comes after the Saints already lost tackle Ryan Ramczyk for the season. At 2-1, New Orleans is looking to prove they're legit. So is Derek Carr after facing some offseason ridicule. Those goals won't change with McCoy on the sideline. It just becomes much more difficult.

The Saints will put their new offensive line to the test against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.