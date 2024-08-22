Derek Carr maybe doesn't get the respect that he deserves, even if he has the stats to back it up. Since 2016, Carr has 30 the most game-winning drives out of any quarterback with 30, but his name isn't put on the list with some of the top at the position. Carr has been looking at the Madden rankings, and it's heartbreaking to him that he doesn't have the “clutch” attribute on the game.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback shared his thoughts on the Up & Adams Show about why he thinks no one talks about his game-winning drives.

“I don’t know, maybe it's because they tell you, you should have been winning those games, who knows. I just know I’m going to keep competing no matter what, and thankfully I’ve been around some really good groups to make some really fantastic plays at the end,” Carr said. “Because there are some balls that I’m trusting guys in some tight windows, if they don’t catch those we lose the game. But they end up making those plays and the O-line ends up giving me time. When I was a kid my dad would come outside and I would be counting down 3,2,1 like that was my favorite part of every game, was the very end. So I don’t know maybe doing that as a kid helped.”

With Carr going into his second season with the Saints and working with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, there's a chance he can put the league on notice with his play.

Derek Carr has big hopes for the Saints in 2024

Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints finished last season strong, but it wasn't enough to get them into the playoffs. This season, Carr thinks that they can build off of that success and come out of the gates strong.

“Coming into this year, we’re just trying to build off of what we had last year,” Carr said on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “The relationships, the bonds, the unity, the time we spend together. I felt like coming into this offseason, compared to last offseason, we’re 10 times farther ahead of where we were. And I mean that as a team, as a group, as a unit. The bonds that we have. It’s the ultimate team sport and that’s the most important thing is the team. So we’re stepping into this year trying to build off how last year ended.”

The Saints will need to start the season fast, and winning the division should be high on their list. The NFC South has been underwhelming for some years, but things might change with some new additions to the several teams such as the Atlanta Falcons, who have improved their defense over the past two weeks.