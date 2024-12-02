The New Orleans Saints (4-8) had an opportunity to sneak back into the NFC South divisional race with a win against the visiting Los Angeles Rams (6-6) on Sunday, but they came up agonizingly short, 21-14, to slide firmly into obscurity. Beyond the outcome of the game, the team also lost one of their most versatile and beloved players to a season-ending injury.

New Orleans' do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill sustained a big helmet hit to his knee in the fourth quarter and was carted off the field. The pain on his face was apparent, but so was the appreciation he felt for the outpouring of support he received from the Caesars Superdome.

Veteran quarterback Derek Carr, who threw 184 yards and one touchdown, also acknowledged the crowd's cheers. “I love how our fans treated him,” he said postgame, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell. “I would expect nothing less from our fans.”

Saints and their fans love Taysom Hill

Carr has occasionally incurred the wrath of New Orleans during his tenure as starting signal-caller for the Saints, but he clearly holds no malice toward the fan base. Quite the contrary, the four-time Pro Bowler seems sincerely touched by the city's warmth in the face of a devastating situation. Who Dat Nation knows what he and the rest of the locker room does– Hill's impact on and off the field is difficult to replicate.

The Saints' Swiss army knife has amassed 2,369 passing yards, 2,437 rushing yards, 943 receiving yards and 55 total touchdowns through the first eight seasons of his NFL career. New Orleans solemnly hopes that Hill is able to add to those numbers at some point in the future.

When the offense is struggling, the 34-year-old is frequently called upon to make a big play. He has occupied various roles and responsibilities, but his unwavering commitment to the organization has remained the same.

Although Derek Carr and company do not have a realistic postseason berth to vie for, they will surely be motivated to make a strong impact on behalf of their injured brother. Thoughts and prayers are with Taysom Hill as he prepares for a long recovery.