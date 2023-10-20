Making a big mistake in a prime-time game is a nightmare for most NFL players. New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau just experienced that when he failed to secure a wide-open pass into the end zone by Derek Carr late in Thursday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

Moreau could not have asked for a much better look during that play with the nearest defender several feet away from him when he got a nice lob from Carr. However, Moreau was not able to take full control of the ball into completion, thus negating what would have been a touchdown score to set up a game-tying extra-point kick attempt.

While many fans feel for Moreau, others were not very forgiving, instead choosing to troll him and the Saints over the botched play.

Moreau had caught all the balls that went his way up until that point. He finished the game with 33 receiving yards on three receptions and four targets.

But fans really shouldn't be going all that hard on Moreau, who has already passed the most challenging phase of his life.

Background for those unaware: Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma this offseason, and thankfully, three months later, he announced that his cancer is in full remission. https://t.co/pmLeClzssv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2023

The Saints found themselves in a deep hole they simply could not climb out of in time. They trailed the Jaguars by 11 points at the half and by 15 points entering the fourth period. New Orleans somehow managed to tie it all up with just under seven minutes remaining in regulation, but their comeback attempt was ultimately foiled.

With the loss, the Saints drop to 3-4 and will look to recover in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts on the road.