Published November 14, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

In the aftermath of Week 10’s upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints sit at the bottom of the NFC South with a record of 3-7. Moreover, Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is now 2-5 as the team’s starter. Head coach Dennis Allen spoke with the media about the issue of quarterback play, hinting at the possibility of handing the reigns back to quarterback Jameis Winston, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Per Terrell, Allen plans to sit down and visit with Winston, the Saints’ starter, at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season before succumbing to multiple injuries and the medical staff to evaluate what gives the team the best chance to win. While this does not explicitly mean Allen and the Saints will be making a change at quarterback, it implies that a swap may be on the horizon.

While Winston has not been earth-shatteringly effective as the Saints’ starting quarterback this season, tossing for 858 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions in three games, the team committed to a two-year contract with Winston in the offseason with the intent of him being the primary signal-caller.

At this point in the season, it isn’t easy to imagine that the Saints will be able to turn their season around and compete for a playoff berth. However, Dennis Allen has seen enough of what Andy Dalton brings to the table, and the results speak for themselves. So, will the Saints pivot back to Jameis Winston as the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams?