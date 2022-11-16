Published November 16, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Following Week 10’s upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints sit last in the NFC South with a record of 3-7. Head coach Dennis Allen spoke earlier this week about a possible change at quarterback, but as of Wednesday, a final decision has been made. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Allen and the Saints have determined quarterback Jameis Winston is not 100% healthwise and that Dalton will remain the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Last football observers heard, Allen visited with Winston, the Saints’ starter, at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season before succumbing to multiple injuries and the medical staff to evaluate his condition. So what seemed like a possible open door for the team to go in another direction from Dalton, who is 2-5 as the team’s starter, is shut for the time being.

While Winston had not been playing at an MVP level as the Saints’ starting quarterback this season by any means, he was undoubtedly pretty solid at the outset of the 2022 NFL season. According to Pro Football Reference, Winston lobbed 858 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions in the first three games of this year.

Per Terrell’s report, it does not seem like Allen is necessarily sticking with Dalton long-term, but at least for one more week, Saints fans will have to watch the veteran backup under center. But with how poorly the team has performed lately, will Jameis Winston return when he is deemed a full go on the health front?