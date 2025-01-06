The New Orleans Saints are on the hunt for the franchise's 19th head coach. The franchise is now targeting a high profile assistant on the Philadelphia Eagles staff.

The Saints have requested to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on Monday. Moore helped the Eagles reclaim the NFC East title for the second time in the last three seasons.

Philadelphia jumped to eighth overall in total offense under Moore in 2024 — marking the second straight year the Eagles ranked that high. Philly also delivered the league's seventh best scoring offense for the second straight season.

Moore's latest work includes Saquon Barkley and his Most Valuable Player-caliber campaign. Barkley won the league rushing title by hitting 2,005 yards.

Moore has generated buzz for head coaching jobs before. His name surfaced on the radar for multiple openings from 2022 to 2024 for his past work with the Dallas Cowboys. He briefly made a pit stop with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. But Moore never got retained by Jim Harbaugh.

Saints not just targeting Eagles' Kellen Moore

Moore isn't the only name attached to the Saints' opening for head coach.

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw surfaced as the first name linked to New Orleans, per NFL Network insider Jane Slater Monday morning.

“Two sources informed me the Saints are gonna interview David Shaw for their head coach position. Shaw is currently a senior personnel executive for the Denver Broncos,” Slater posted on X. “Shaw was the head coach at Stanford for 12 years and coached quarterbacks like Andrew Luck and Davis Mills. He also has an extensive background in the NFL as assistant head coach with Eagles, Ravens and Raiders.”

Shaw last coached in 2022 with Stanford. That Cardinal team fell to 3-9 overall. Shaw interviewed for the Broncos' head coaching opening in 2023. But Sean Payton won the right to lead Denver. Payton and Shaw have the Broncos back in the playoffs during the weekend of Jan. 11 — a first for the franchise since their Super Bowl winning season of 2015.

The Saints fell to 5-12 overall in 2024. It's their most number of losses since the 2005 season, which saw New Orleans finish 3-13. Payton came on board to coach N.O. one year later.