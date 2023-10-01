New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr suffered what initially looked like a devastating right shoulder injury in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. It was soon revealed that the injury wasn't season-ending, and then as the week went along it looked like Carr could potentially play in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, is Derek Carr actually playing in Week 4 vs. the Buccaneers?

Saints QB Derek Carr's injury status vs. Buccaneers

Carr took first-team reps in practice the last two days and will go through pregame warmups with the intention of playing, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Saints quarterback is listed as questionable with a sprained AC joint, but it looks like he's going to make a miraculous return after suffering the injury to his throwing shoulder just last week.

Jameis Winston would have been in line to start if Carr didn't go. Winston replaced Carr last week when he got injured against Green Bay. While Winston's performance was okay against the Packers, the Saints blew a 17-0 lead and suffered their first loss of the season.

Carr himself hasn't been anything special so far in his first season in New Orleans, completing 65.5% of his passes for 636 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in two-plus games. That's good for a quarterback rating of 85.2. Still, one has to wonder if the Saints would have held off Green Bay if he didn't get hurt.

Regardless, the fact that Derek Carr is in line to start this week against the Buccaneers is great news considering what his injury initially looked like. New Orleans has a great opportunity to move to 3-1 on the season.