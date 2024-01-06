The Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are staying together-for now. The two parties restructured the player's contract.

The New Orleans Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are honoring their commitments to one another-for now. The team and Winston are agreeing to restructure the player's contract, per ESPN. The two parties are undertaking the task with the contract for cap purposes.

Winston has struggled the last several seasons as a member of the Saints. This year, the quarterback has thrown for only 264 yards while playing in six games. He's had only one season with more than 1,000 yards passing since he has been in New Orleans. He joined the team in 2020 after having a solid 5-year run as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per this new agreement, Winston is getting another two years on his contract. His pending free agency won't be affected, however, per ESPN. Winston turns 30 on Saturday and is expected to still be a free agent this offseason. He has taken pay cuts in the past to remain a member of the Saints, but time might just be running out between the quarterback and the Cajun country football franchise.

Winston is well-known for leading Florida State to a national championship in the 2013 season. He made a Pro Bowl in 2015 as a member of the Buccaneers, and was the NFL passing yards leader in 2019. Winston and Tampa Bay parted ways following that season.

The Saints are 8-8 on the year and tied with the Buccaneers for first in the NFC South. New Orleans can still make the NFC playoffs with a win in Week 18, but need the Buccaneers to also lose.