After weeks of meetings with various different teams, free-agent quarterback Derek Carr has decided to sign with the New Orleans Saints and reunite with former head coach Dennis Allen, who drafted him out of Fresno State in 2014. Shortly after the news surfaced that Carr is taking his talents to the Big Easy, the signal-caller hopped on Twitter and posted a video that will surely fire up the Saints faithful:

https://twitter.com/derekcarrqb/status/1632777656763842560

Tyrann Mathieu standing in the middle of Caesars Superdome while the New Orleans fans scream “Who Dat.”

The Saints were among three organizations in the running for Carr’s services. He had also met with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets. The veteran QB reportedly met with NOLA in early February and then also last week at the NFL Combine.

Derek Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on February 14th and declined his no-trade clause, hence why he became a free agent. The 30-year-old is coming off a very poor season in Sin City where he had a career low 60.8 completion percentage and threw for 14 interceptions.

However, a fresh start could very well get him back on track. Allen was the one who decided to take Carr in the second round in 14′ and make him QB1 right away, although the HC was fired after just four games. But as Carr stated last year, he remains close with his ex-boss:

“[Allen] and I have a great relationship still to this day,” Carr said in October before the two teams played, via ESPN. “And I still talk to him and things like that — obviously not this week and all those things — but we’ve always kept in contact, we’ve always been close.”

There is no question their relationship played a big part in Derek Carr choosing New Orleans. It’ll be interesting to see if he can help this team return to the playoffs in 2023.