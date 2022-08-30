The New Orleans Saints made a series of important roster moves on Tuesday while widdling down the squad ahead of final roster cuts. While it was largely younger players let go by the franchise on Tuesday, there were some veterans who were casualties of the final 53-man roster cuts, including the likes of Taco Charlton and Jon Bostic, according to Tom Pelissero. In total, the Saints parted ways with four notable veterans; Charlton, Bostic, Eric Wilson, and Chris Martin.

For Charlton, it wasn’t a very happy Taco Tuesday. The defensive lineman, who was a former Cowboys’ first-round pick, will be seeking a new NFL home for the fifth time in as many years. Charlton had latched on in New Orleans in hopes of earning a depth spot on the Saints’ defensive line but was unsuccessful in doing so.

Last year, the 27-year-old featured in 11 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting just one. He recorded 18 tackles and 0.5 sacks on the year. The previous seasons for Charlton were spent with the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Dallas Cowboys before he briefly attached to the Saints.

As for Bostic, the linebacker had spent the previous three seasons with the Washington Commanders. He appeared in four games last year, starting all of them, before landing on season-ending injury reserve with a pectoral injury. His best NFL season came in 2020 in Washington when he recorded a career-high 118 tackles and 3.0 sacks.

The 31-year-old certainly has the potential to play a meaningful role for a team in 2022, but he didn’t do enough to impress the Saints during his brief stint with the team.

Both Martin and Wilson had only arrived in New Orleans this offseason, much like Bostic and Charlton. Unfortunately, they failed to earn a 53-man roster spot with the Saints, and will now hope to latch on elsewhere ahead of the 2022 NFL season.