The New Orleans Saints have agreed to two contracts to strengthen the defensive side of the ball, first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Free agent DT Nathan Shepherd has agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract and free agent DT Khalen Saunders has agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $14.5 million.

Two defensive tackles in one day for the Saints adds to their already busy off-season. Offense has been the focus so far by bringing in QB Derek Carr and agreeing to bring back WR Michael Thomas.

Khalen Saunders was a third-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and is coming off a career-year. He finished the 2022 campaign with 3.5 sacks and career-high in both defensive and special teams snaps.

Nathan Shepherd was also a third-round draft pick via the New York Jets in 2018. He finished his last season in the Meadowlands with two sacks and a total of 17 QB pressures.

Saunders and Shepherd will look to help a porous Saints defense from last season. The defensive line was the Saints’ greatest weakness, so both will be welcome additions.

Outside of the defensive line, the Saints have a strong foundation at both the LB and secondary positions. Veteran LB Demario Davis is one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Hometown kid Tyrann Mathieu and all-pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore anchor the secondary for New Orleans.

After an abysmal season, the Saints are undergoing a roster overhaul. Today’s signings are another step in what they hope to be the right direction. In the end, it will all be for naught if QB Derek Carr is unable to become their first answer at quarterback since Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees.