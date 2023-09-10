The New Orleans Saints are a dark horse contender for a deep playoff run with Derek Carr in town and a skill position group that oozes talent. Carr and the Saints have a superstar running back in Alvin Kamara set to return from suspension along with rising star Chris Olave and established star Michael Thomas at the receiver position.

A key Carr protector got an impressive contract recently that has fans feeling encouraged. Tight end Jimmy Graham's legal situation was updated recently which could signal a big change at the position for New Orleans Saints supporters.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Saints play the Titans at noon Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, and it could be a coming out party for Carr and his talented weapons on offense.

On Saturday the Saints made a key decision on another Derek Carr weapon in Tre'Quan Smith. Smith was placed on the injured reserve Saturday. He was ruled out of Sunday's game on Friday due to a groin injury and is now expected to miss the first four contests of the season.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Last season Smith finished with 278 yards on 14.6 yards per catch. The third round pick from 2018 provides size and a dependable target for Carr when healthy.

In his stead, Thomas, Olave and tight end Juwan Johnson are likely to receive more targets in offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael's offense.

As the season draws near, Carr and the Saints aren't quite at full strength, but they have exactly what it takes to get the job done in what is expected to be a hotly contested game against Head Coach Mike Vrabel's team.

With yet another Carr protector in former Michigan lineman Cesar Ruiz signed on the dotted line, Head Coach Dennis Allen's team is ready to put it all on the line in Sunday's opener.