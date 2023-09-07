New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham can put aside any legal concerns and focus fully on his NFL comeback. The Orange County district attorney's office announced on Thursday that no charges would be brought as a result of Graham's arrest on August 19th, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

The announcement marks an end to a strange and scary episode for Graham. He was initially arrested after he was seen walking through traffic. His state was described as “disoriented.” Graham was booked due to suspicion of being under the influence of narcotics and obstructing a police officer.

The Saints later attributed Graham's behavior to a likely seizure. Following his arrest, Graham was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. He was discharged the next morning after a night of under medical testing and supervision.

In a statement, Graham expressed his gratitude for how the situation was handled. “Thanks for [the] LAPD and just how quickly kind of everything went down and kind of how helpful they were through the process,” the tight end said.

Graham offered no further explanation for what happened that night. “Yeah, it's kind of a personal health thing and I'm just going to keep it to myself. I'll be fine.”

Now, Graham can focus on his return to the football field after a league out of the year. After sitting out the 2022 season, the former Miami Hurricanes star embarked on a comeback effort with the team he spent the most productive seasons of his career with.

The franchise legend was by no means a lock for the 53-man roster, but he made enough plays during the preseason that proved he still has something to give to the Saints.

With any legal proceedings off the table, it's back to football for Graham and the Saints.