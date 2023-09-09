The New Orleans Saints have locked up one of their starting offensive lineman to a long-term contract ahead of the 2023 season opener. The Saints and right guard Cesar Ruiz have agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Ruiz's contract can be worth up to $46 million and includes $30 million guaranteed.

Ruiz will play an important role in protecting Derek Carr, who is about to start his first season as the Saints' quarterback. Carr and the Saints are scheduled to host the Tennessee Titans Sunday in New Orleans' 2023 home opener. The Saints are favored by a field goal over the Titans.

The Saint picked Ruiz in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 2023 season is the final year of his four-year, $12.7 million rookie contract. Ruiz is now signed with New Orleans through the end of the 2027 season.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Carr signed with New Orleans in free agency after ending a nine-year career with the Las Vegas Raiders. The addition of Carr has made the Saints the favorites to win the NFC South, which is considered to be the weakest division in the entire conference.

Carr gives the Saints the only reliable starting quarterback in the division. The Carolina Panthers are going with rookie Bryce Young. Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder is a relative unknown for the Atlanta Falcons. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have replaced Tom Brady with Baker Mayfield, who has bounced around to his fourth team in barely over a year.

Solid quarterback play and an above-average offensive line could be the driving force in getting New Orleans back to the playoffs.