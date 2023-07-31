Training camp may be under way for the New Orleans Saints, but their quest to continue perfecting their roster is a quest that never ends. The Saints have been busy making roster moves early on in training camp, and that has continued as we enter the second week of camp, with the team opting to add to their defensive line by signing Kyle Phillips.

Phillips went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, but latched on with the New York Jets, and spent three seasons with them before getting released. Phillips didn't play at all in 2022, but has managed to find a way onto the Saints training camp roster, and will now work on trying to find a way to carve out a role for himself on their 53-man roster.

Via Tom Pelissero:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The Saints signed former Jets DE Kyle Phillips, per source. Phillips played in 29 games (eight starts) over three seasons in New York, recording 65 tackles from 2019-21.”

Phillips didn't play a ton during his time with the Jets, so counting on him to be a consistent producer for New Orleans isn't a good bet. However, Phillips did show some promise, particularly during his rookie season (39 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 7 TFL, 6 QB Hits, 1 PD) that convinced New Orleans to give him a shot during training camp.

It won't be easy for Phillips to earn a roster spot, especially considering he's joining the team late and didn't play a single snap last season, but he has the potential to force his way onto the team. Nothing will be guaranteed for the former Jet, but he is a guy worth keeping an eye on in New Orleans as the regular season draws near.