The New Orleans Saints have signed Samson Nacua, the brother of Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua who stood out last season as one of the NFL's top young wide receivers. As for his brother in Samson, the Saints officially announced the transaction Friday along with stating that they have “terminated the contract of quarterback Nathan Peterman.”

This is not Samson Nacua's first rodeo in the NFL as he was an undrafted free agent in 2022, signed by the Indianapolis Colts, but did not play a snap in the regular season for the team. He would however play in three of the Colts' preseason games where he even caught a touchdown pass in one of them.

However, Nacua would quickly move on from the NFL and play with the United Football League (UFL) in 2023 and 2024 on such teams as the Pittsburgh Maulers and the Michigan Panthers respectively. Most of the production came with the Panthers where he caught 11 receptions for 125 yards.

The Saints are hoping he can have the magic his brother Puca had with the Rams last season where he put up eye opening numbers as he caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards to go along with six touchdowns. While it would be unfair to put those aspirations on Samson with the Saints, the team is hoping he can contribute somewhat to the offense as he looks to work his way in training camp for a hopeful spot on the roster.

Saints look to bolster their wide receiver room with Samson Nacua

As for his college football career, Samson Nacua played four season with the Utah Utes as he is from the city of Provo in the same state, but he would then transfer to Puka's school in BYU for his final season in 2021 before being heading into the NFL. He would have limited production on this level as well where his best seasons came in 2018 with the Utes where he had 31 receptions for 363 yards and five touchdowns.

In terms of his final season with the Cougars, he caught 21 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns, looking to do more with New Orleans if given the chance. If there is something to be excited about, Samson Nacua has the measurements to be a good wide receiver as he is six-foot, three inches along with weighing 206 pounds according to the team's website.

Samson and Puka are not the only members of the Nacua family to play football as they have a third brother named Kai who played with the former on the Panthers in the UFL. Now with the Saints, Samson Nacua can look to make a name for himself as he has training camp and preseason in the hopes of staying on the roster.

The Saints are looking for some wide receiver help after there were injuries to such players as Cedrick Wilson Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown, and rookie fifth-round draft pick Bub Means. New Orleans will try improve after a relatively disappointing season where they went 9-8 which put them second in the NFC South as they open the upcoming year against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 8.