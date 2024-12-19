The New Orleans Saints season continues to get hit with the injury bug, as Alvin Kamara is the latest player that may not see the field for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Saints RB Alvin Kamara’s groin injury still is being evaluated but it’s possible it is a season-ending injury and he has played his last down this year, per sources,” Schefter tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Kamara was having a solid season with the Saints and is 50 rushing yards away from getting to 1,000 for the year. The Saints have not had the best luck with injuries, especially on offense.