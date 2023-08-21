New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a warning to his team: he will crack the whip now that the regular season is fast approaching.

Allen loved Kendre Miller's touchdown reception and the defense's three takeaways in the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Saints quarterbacks Jake Haener, Jameis Winston, and Derek Carr each thew a touchdown pass in their 26-24 win.

Despite the victory, Dennis Allen didn't like the Saints committing nine penalties and allowing a 4th-and-23 situation in the game's waning moments. He also didn't like Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele eluding the Saints' pass rush and scampering for extra yardage.

The key takeaway: the Saints still must iron out several kinks before the regular season kicks off on September 10, per their official Twitter account (via NewOlreans.Football's Mike Triplett).

Dennis Allen started with some things he liked Sunday (Kendre Miller, takeaways among them). But the 14 penalties didn't sit well. "We won the game and I’m pleased about that, but there is a ton of crap that needs to be cleaned up." https://t.co/NtjVUpgsDt — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 21, 2023

The Saints are entering the first year of the Derek Carr era in the Big Easy. They've also received help from former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in the preseason. Although the Saints are improving in some facets, it's still apparent they have to smooth out some rough edges.

New Orleans' secondary has taken a hit with the recent health issues of four-time Pro Bowl defensive back Marshon Lattimore. He sat out nine games with a lacerated kidney last season. Just when you thought Lattimore's worst days were behind him, another potential injury issue arose on Friday.

Lattimore injured his knee in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers on that day. Fortunately, Dennis Allen felt the injury wasn't serious. Hopefully he will be back in harness when the regular season begins.

Another development Allen likes is the progress of second-year wideout Chris Olave. The latter had 1,042 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 72 receptions last year. He will become one of Carr's favorite targets this season, for sure.

The Saints' last preseason game is against the Houston Texans on Sunday. New Orleans has several days to clean up its act lest it earns the ire head coach Dennis Allen again.