New Orleans Saints top receiver Chris Olave, who was suffering from a toe injury, was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice on the team's official injury report.

On Wednesday, Olave was a limited participant in practice as the toe problem was a new development in terms of the injury report by the Saints. It was never determined how he sustained the injury, but it most likely came from the Saints' blowout Week 5 win over the New England Patriots, which Olave finished with just two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown.

The exciting 23-year-old receiver has played in every game so far this season and while he's slumped the past two contests, including a one-catch performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it's likely he bounces back soon. In the first three games of the season, Olave had at least double-digit targets and eclipsed over 100 receiving yards twice.

Before scoring against the Patriots, Olave had racked up the most receiving yards in the NFL without finding the end zone.

As he's still gaining chemistry with new Saints quarterback Derek Carr, Olave is on pace to have the best season of his young NFL career. This Saints team is going to need all the firepower it can get to keep pace in a competitive NFC South, where they're currently tied for second with the Atlanta Falcons at 3-2, trailing the Bucs.

With Alvin Kamara back in the lineup after his suspension and Olave at full participation in the lineup, it seems New Orleans is in good shape before traveling to face the Houston Texans this Sunday.