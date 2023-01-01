By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The New Orleans Saints are holding on to their slim playoff hopes in Week 17. Barring a miracle, the team is on the cusp of being eliminated. The first step to somehow squeezing into the postseason is by winning their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. They at least got some reinforcements for this treacherous endeavor: the Saints will have Marshon Lattimore and Chris Olave back for Week 17, per Ian Rapoport’s sources.

“A big development for the #Saints: Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore, who hasn’t played since Oct. 9 because of an abdomen injury, is expected to play today, source said. WR Chris Olave (hamstring) is also expected to go.”

Marshon Lattimore is one of the best shutdown corners in the league today. Unfortunately for the Saints, he was out for most of the season due to an injury. With the team on the brink of elimination, Lattimore will suit up with the rookie Chris Olave and try to will his team to the postseason.

The Saints unfortunately are not in control of their own destiny this season. Their playoff hopes rely on the Carolina Panthers beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition… they themselves have to beat the 13-2 Eagles. They are missing Jalen Hurts due to an injury, but they still have a formidable crew on both sides of the ball.

Can the Saints march into the playoffs in the most unlikely fashion? They’ll need to play their best game of the season… and dance with a rival of theirs in the process.