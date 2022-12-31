By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The New Orleans Saints will travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Saints-Eagles prediction and pick, laid out below.

New Orleans has suffered to a 6-9 record, second place in the bad NFC South. A win in this one will keep the team’s playoff hopes alive, no matter how slim. First-year head coach Dennis Allen has navigated a murky rebuild to keep the team’s season alive into the last month.

Philadelphia has cruised to a 13-2 record, first place in the loaded NFC East. A five-game winning streak was snapped last time out in a close loss to Dallas. An injury to Jalen Hurts led to the loss last week, but Hurts is back at practice this week. Head coach Nick Sirianni has secured his second straight winning season to begin his career.

Here are the Saints-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Saints-Eagles Odds

New Orleans Saints: +5.5 (-105)

Philadelphia Eagles: -5.5 (-115)

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

Andy Dalton is set to make his 13th start this season, completing 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,495 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Dalton has gone 5-7 as a starter this season. Alvin Kamara has missed practice this week with a quad injury, but leads the team with 717 rushing yards, scoring two touchdowns. It is unclear whether Kamara will be available for this one. Taysom Hill leads the team with six rushing touchdowns, also catching two touchdowns. New Orleans has rushed for 1,710 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Philadelphia has allowed 1,810 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground to their opponents.

Rookie receiver Chris Olave leads the team with 940 yards, catching three touchdowns. Olave has been limited in practice with a hamstring injury. Juwan Johnson leads the team with seven receiving touchdowns. New Orleans has averaged 20.2 points, which ranks 22nd in the league.

New Orleans’ defense has been solid, ranking 14th by allowing 21.7 points per game to their opponents. The Saints have totaled 40 sacks as a team, while Philadelphia has allowed 35 sacks. Both Hurts and Gardner Minshew have been successful at limiting their turnovers, while New Orleans has only intercepted four passes.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Jalen Hurts has returned to practice, but Sirianni has yet to name a starter for this one. Hurts has thrown for 3,472 yards with 22 touchdowns and only five interceptions, but is now nursing a shoulder injury. Gardner Minshew was great last week, keeping the team within a touchdown of Dallas in an exciting game. Miles Sanders, also limited in practice, leads the team with 1,175 rushing yards, ranking second with 11 touchdowns. Hurts leads the team with 13 rushing touchdowns.

AJ Brown, also limited in practice (noticing a trend?), leads the team with 1,304 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. DeVonta Smith is the team’s second-leading receiver with 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns. Tight end Dallas Goedert has hauled in three touchdowns. Philadelphia’s offense leads the league with 29.7 points scored per game.

Philadelphia is 10th in the league by allowing 20.5 points per game. Three Eagles have at least 10 sacks, while Philadelphia has totaled 61 sacks as a team. New Orleans’ offensive line has been solid, allowing just 30 sacks.

Final Saints-Eagles Prediction & Pick

Even if Hurts is out for this one, Philadelphia should be able to handle this one.

Final Saints-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia -5.5 (-115), over 41.5 (-110)