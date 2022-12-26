By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles fell just short of defeating the Dallas Cowboys and clinching the NFC East division title on Sunday. However, they were ultimately defeated 40-34 by Dallas. The Eagles’ offensive effort was impressive given the absence of Jalen Hurts. Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni provided an injury update on Hurts for Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

“We’ll see. One day at a time here,” Sirianni said. “You know how much he wanted to play last week and how much he did to get his body read, and again with Jalen, his body deals different than yours and mine. He’s going to do everything that he can do to get himself healthy, and if he’s healthy, he’ll play.”

Jalen Hurts has received MVP consideration this season. He’s been a pivotal piece to the puzzle for Philadelphia. Hurts previously commented on his injury stats prior to the Eagles-Cowboys clash.

“Taking it day-by-day, though. Everybody knows I’m dealing with something. That’s pretty public; it’s out there. I’m not one to talk about myself. Obviously being quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, you can’t run from that,” Hurts said, per Zach Berman of The Athletic.

Jalen Hurts wants to play as soon as possible. But the fact is that Philadelphia is well on there way to the postseason. The last thing they want to do is rush him back too soon and risk further injury.

We will continue to provide updates on Jalen Hurts’ injury situation as they are made available.